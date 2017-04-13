Submitted information

St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and School will hold its annual Benefit Dinner and Auction on Saturday, April 22, in the school gymnasium.

Hors d’oeuvres will be served and a silent auction will begin at 5 that evening, while the dinner begins at 5:15 p.m. Golden ticket drawing is at 6 p.m., while the live auction begins at 6:15 that evening. The theme for the evening is a “Royal Auction” and there will be a delicious meal, a large variety of exciting live and silent auction items to bid on, tips ticket prizes, and a “Royals’ Cash” raffle.

Tickets for the meal are $10 for adults and $5 for children. The evening’s hors d’oeuvres include meatballs, salad bar, and fruit. The dinner menu includes beef and chicken tacos with all the fixings, black/refried beans, Spanish rice, nacho bar, corn, lemonade, water, or coffee, and assorted pies. There will also be a cash bar available for purchasing sodas and adult beverages

Tickets may be purchased from any St. Mary’s student, in the school office, or at the Rectory office.

The evening’s festivities will include both a live and silent auction. Some items included in this year’s auction are a 2005 Chevy Aveo (donated by Greve Chrysler), fine jewelry, various sports tickets and memorabilia, multiple vacation packages, home furniture items, battery powered kids’ Power Wheels vehicles, and a variety of services, gift baskets, gift certificates, and other Items.

Contact the school office at 419.238.5186 for more information about auction items or about how to purchase a ticket.