Submitted information

The congregation of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, corner of Sycamore and Washington streets in Van Wert, invites area residents to celebrate Holy Week beginning on Palm Sunday, April 9, with services at 8 and 10:30 a.m.

On Thursday, April 13, the church will host Maundy Thursday Communion services at noon and 7:30 p.m. Good Friday, April 14, at 8 p.m., join the congregation for the Tenebrae Service of Shadows. Easter Sunday services on April 15 will complete the Lenten journey with services at 7 and 10:30 a.m.

More information can be found on the St. Mark’s website: www.stmarkslutheranvw.com or by calling the church office at 419.238.6336.