Van Wert independent sports

Lady Cougars win non-conference road game

OTTOVILLE – The Van Wert Lady Cougars needed just five innings to defeat the Ottoville Mean Green 13-3 on Thursday.

The Lady Cougars (7-9) scored four runs in the first inning, six more in the second, and one each in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

All three of Ottoville’s runs came in the first inning.

Freshman Lauren Moore continued her impressive season by finishing the game with two hits, including a triple, and three runs scored. Kateri Steinecker, Katlyn Dickson, Drew Kennedy, also finished with two hits.

As a team, Van Wert recorded with 12 hits.

Moore started and picked up the win, despite pitching just two-thirds of an inning. She gave up three runs on five walks. Laine Spoor pitched the remainder of the game, and allowed no hits, struck out three and walked four.

Columbus Grove tops Crestview for NWC win

COLUMBUS GROVE – The Lady Bulldogs scored a run in the bottom of the seventh, to edge the Crestview Lady Knights, 4-3 in Thursday’s Northwest Conference game in Putnam County.

Sydney Bowen finished with three of Crestview’s seven hits, along with an RBI. Codi Miller and Kristen Etzler also had RBIs for the Lady Knights.

Crestview dropped to 8-10 (3-2 NWC).