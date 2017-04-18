Van Wert independent sports

Softball

Lincolnview defeats Lima Central Catholic

LIMA – The hits just keep on coming.

The Lincolnview Lady Lancers pounded out 14 hits, in Monday’s 6-2 victory over Lima Central Catholic.

Head coach Kylie Owens noted the Lady Lancers (3-4) have had 47 hits in their last three games.

“I am very happy with how our bats have come together,” Owens said. “It’s exciting as a coach to see that. We are playing as a team, and that is the most important thing.”

Kayla Schroeder led Lincolnview with three hits, while Lakin Brant, Lana Carey and Zoe Miller each had two. Every player had at least one hit in the game.

Macala Ashbaugh had seven strikeouts, and was the winning pitcher.

Antwerp tops the Lady Cougars

The Lady Archers scored five runs in the final two innings, and rallied to defeat Van Wert 14-11 Monday at Jubilee Park.

After a scoreless first inning, Antwerp scored six runs in the top of the second, but Van Wert (4-6) responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning. Antwerp scored a single run in the third, and two more in the top of the fourth, for 9-5 lead. The Lady Cougars countered with five runs in the bottom of the inning, then scored a run in the fifth, for an 11-9 advantage.

However, Antwerp plated two runs in the sixth, and three more in the seventh to secure the win.

Katie Coplin led Van Wert with three hits, while Laine Spoor, Allie Hall and Olivia Kline had two each. Kline, Peyton Okuly and Katlyn Dickson each scored two runs for the Lady Cougars.

Spencerville wins NWC game against Crestview

CONVOY – Spencerville scored six runs in the fifth, then six more in the sixth, and the Lady Bearcats topped the Lady Knights 13-3 in six innings on Monday.

Crestview scored a run in the second inning, and two more in the fifth. Sydney Bowen had a double, and Lexi Gregory had a triple for the Lady Knights, who were held to four hits in the game.

Crestview dropped to 4-8 (1-1 NWC).

Baseball

Crestview defeats the Bearcats

CONVOY – The Crestview Knights improved to 6-2 (2-0 Northwest Conference), with Monday’s 3-1 victory over Spencerville.

All three of Crestview’s runs came in the third. Derek Stout and Caden Hurless walked to start the inning, then an error allowed Brant Richardson to reach first. Spencer Rolsten then drew a bases loaded walk to score the first run, then two wild pitches scored Hurless and Richardson.

Spencerville’s only run came in the sixth.

Lima CC tops Lincolnview

LIMA – In non-conference baseball action Monday, Lincolnview fell to Lima Central Catholic, 5-1.

The Thunderbirds scored two runs in the first, two more in the fifth, and one in the sixth inning, while Lincolnview’s lone run came in the seventh, when Gavin Carter scored on a fielder’s choice.

Chayten Overholt had two of Lincolnview’s four hits in the game. Carter and Ethan Kemler accounted for the other two.

The loss dropped Lincolnview to 2-7 on the season.