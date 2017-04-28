SCOTT TRUXELL/Van Wert independent

More than 250 people were on hand for the 19th annual Community Health Professionals (CHP) Hospice Beacon of Hope dinner and auction held Thursday night at Vantage Career Center.

The evening included a catered dinner served by students from Vantage, dozens of items sold at live and silent auctions, a $500 Mystery Treasure Chest Giveaway, and live music by 2017 “Ohio Has Talent!” winner Gabe Bailey.

The family of the late Rick A. Snyder presented the Beacon of Hope lighthouse in memory of Snyder and previous CHP Hospice patients and their families. Snyder was just 48, when he passed away last May after a lengthy illness. The 1985 Lincolnview High School graduate was a lifelong farmer.

Before the presentation, Snyder’s widow, Kimberly, praised and thanked hospice care staff and nurses. She was joined by the couple’s children.

The Snyder lighthouse will be displayed at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center. It symbolizes hope, comfort, and support provided by hospice.

“We’re trying to use the example of Rick and his life, and the example of home care hospice nurses, and the interaction with Rick’s wife and the family, to dispel some of those myths that people have about hospice,” CHP President/CEO Brent Tow said.

Tow emphasized that all funds raised during Thursday’s event will remain local.

“Every penny that’s raised here in Van Wert County stays in Van Wert County, and will go directly to our patient care fund,” Tow explained.

Retired Van Wert High School principal Wally Grimm served as emcee for the evening’s events, and Bob Gamble was the auctioneer.