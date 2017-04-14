Submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced his office will be holding its third child passenger safety event this month. The event will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday April 15, at the Scott Fire Department, 12423 Blaine St. in Scott.

Sheriff Riggenbach said parents, grandparents, caregivers, etc., can stop at the Scott Fire Department and have a child passenger safety seat inspected to ensure the seat is properly installed and is the appropriate type of safety seat for the child using it.

The sheriff said he highly recommends that families attending the child passenger safety seat events bring their child(ren) with them to the event. This allows the Sheriff’s Office’s car seat technicians, Deputies Colleen Wiley and Seth Karl, to ensure a child passenger safety seat is properly installed and appropriate for a specific child. During inspections, Deputies Wiley and Karl will also provide educational information for families about child passenger safety seats.

For more information about upcoming child passenger safety seat events, area residents can contact Deputies Wiley or Karl at 419.238.3866. Families who cannot attend the Scott event on April 15 can also contact the above deputies to make an appointment to have a child passenger safety seat inspected.

The event is free to the public.