Van Wert City Board of Education has scheduled a series of focus group meetings to help develop a profile for the superintendent’s position, as part of the search process to find someone to replace Superintendent Ken Amstutz, who announced his decision to retire at the March Board of Education meeting.

The board has contracted with the Ohio School Boards Association to assist it with finding a new instructional leader, and, as part of that search, consultant Cheryl Ryan will meet with staff, students, and community stakeholders during the focus group meetings scheduled for Thursday, April 27, in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

Conversations will focus on three areas:

Major issues facing the district for the next 3-5 years.

Performance expectations for the next superintendent.

Personal and professional qualities to be sought in the next superintendent.

Focus group meetings for various groups are scheduled as follows:

3 p.m. – Teachers and staff (high school and middle school)

4 p.m. – Teachers and staff (elementary and Early Childhood Center)

5 p.m. – School administration

6 p.m. – Business and civic leaders

7 p.m. – Open call (open to the public)

Each focus group will last between 45 and 60 minutes.