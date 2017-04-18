Roselaine Thomason, 80, passed away at 10:43 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born February 25, 1937, in Lima, the daughter of Alva and Bernauah (Nesmith) Zimmerman, who both preceded her in death. She married Charles Edward Thomason, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Linda Thomason of Lebanon, Oregon; one son, Brett (Karen) Thomason of Jamul, California; five grandchildren, James Bloomfield, Mike Bloomfield, Diana Thomason, Shawn Hall, and Joshua Wayne Thomason; two stepgrandchildren, Joshua and Simon Peter Low; and four great-grandchildren, Chardae Perkins, Anneeshya Perkins, Destiny and Morgan McGraw-Low.

A son, Charles Edward Thomason Jr.; two daughters, Cheryl Ann Bloomfield and Connie Thomason; and a granddaughter, Christy Lynn Thomason, also preceded her in death.

Mrs. Thomas was a homemaker and also was a member of Kingdom Hall-Jehovah’s Witnesses in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with J. Norman Detwiler officiating.

Visitation is an hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.