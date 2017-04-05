Roger R. Ream, 60, of Paulding, passed away at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2017, at his residence.

He was born February 18, 1957, in Van Wert, the son of Clarence R. Ream, who preceded him in death, and Geraldine (Hurless) Akom, who survives in Haviland.

Other survivors include three children, Tiffany (Matt) Southerland of Van Wert, Lucinda Van Cleave of Wapakoneta, and Paul Ream of Auburn, Indiana; five siblings, Randi (Kevin) Gramling of Van Wert, Robin Ream of Ohio, Kenny (Theresa) Burch of Van Wert, Linda (Dan) Welker of Haviland, and Melvin Burch of Florida; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A potluck gathering will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at First Friends Church in Van Wert. Burial will be in Maumee Cemetery in Antwerp.

Preferred memorials: American Diabetes Association.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

