JOHN VINING/for the VW independent

The wilderness was never like this, as Off Stage Production’s Farce of Nature continues its run.

Welcome to the Reel ‘Em Inn, a dilapidated fishing lodge way, way, way off the beaten path in backwoods Arkansas (that’s right … Arkansas!). Business is down, tourists are few, and owner D. Gene Wilburn (Dan Bulau) needs to find a way to save this “family jewel” for a future generation. Aiding him in this endeavor are his randy wife, Wanelle (Jewell Kurtz); his hard-talking sister, Maxie (Terri Stevens); and his confused (in more ways than one) son Ty (Jonathan Dennie).

Soon visitors from near and far begin trickling into the inn on the wild and wooly day in question. First is jittery Carmine DeLuca (Matt Krol), a beneficiary of the Chicago Police Department’s Witness Protection Program. Lovely debutant Jenna Sealy (Kelly Smith) comes to the inn, desperate to salvage her relationship with Ty, who has been away in Chicago for the six months prior to today.

Trailing Ty (with whom she worked in the Windy City) from Chicago to the Reel ‘Em Inn is the amorous and voluptuous Lola Barbosa (Mary Yackey). Unknown to Lola, her recently paroled husband, hoodlum Sonny Barbosa (Travis Nihiser), is following her to Reel ‘Em Inn, in pursuit of his plan to settle a score with the duplicitous Carmine.

Finally, mysterious real estate developer Roxanne Thorne (Staci Kaufman) arrives at the Inn to present owner D. Gene “with an offer he can refuse!”

This wacky group of residents and visitors romp through a laugh-filled set of unusual and awkward situations, as they seek ways to both survive the day and also save the inn from the unscrupulous real estate mogul. In the course of all this activity, the players poke good-natured fun at both backwoods stereotypes and big-city sophistication.

Stevens steals the early scenes as a wannabe law enforcement official … or is that a wannabe maid? In the middle section of Act I, husband and wife Bulau and Kurtz engage in sly dialog, dripping with innuendo, as they spar over each other’s vastly different needs. Yackey makes an unforgettable entrance as a vaguely trashy Lola. Act I ends with a hilariously slapstick scene of confusion.

Act II is packed with full-stage scenes that often engage the entire large cast. They do a great job of interacting with one another in some technically difficult encounters. Smith as Jenna does a fine job of playing off a frankly frightened Carmine against a befuddled Ty (well-played by Krol and Dennie, respectively).

Nihiser is a suitably menacing wise guy, cocked fedora and all. Off-Stage Productions veteran Kaufman makes a memorable cameo as real estate magnate Thorne, who seems to be a victim … until her true intentions are revealed.

All in all, Farce of Nature is great entertainment, and will keep audience members chuckling as they follow its twists and turns to its unlikely conclusion. I highly recommend it.

The play continues its run this weekend at the Van Wert County Council on Aging’s Senior Center on Fox Road, with Friday and Saturday performances beginning at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee starting at 12:30 in the afternoon. Two more performances will be held Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, with the meal beginning at 6:30 those evenings.