The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association will hold a lunch program and business session at noon Friday, April 21, at Willow Bend Country Club. The lunch menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, gelatin salad, and ice cream for dessert, plus beverage. The cost per meal is $11 and reservations should be made to Jean Minnig (419.238.9529 or via email at jaminnig@hotmail.com) by early morning on April 19.

Marcia Weldy of the Brumback Library will share information on the library’s Summer Reading Program, an effort supported by the retired teachers group for many years. Donations for the program will be collected at this meeting and include white glue sticks, wet wipes, washable markers, and assorted children’s stickers.

The guest post-luncheon speaker will be Vicki Smith, executive director of the United Way of Van Wert County, an organization celebrating its 95th year of helping to meet the needs in the Van Wert County community. A business session will follow the speaker.

Donations needed for the Van Wert YWCA’s Transitional Housing residents include printer paper, floor cleaner, tall trash bags, laundry soap, toilet bowl cleaner, and Windex. Please be generous.

For more information, contact President Deb Kleinhenz at 419.238.9519.