The owners of 133 Bistro, formerly Balyeat’s Coffee Shop, held an open house at the restaurant on Wednesday afternoon. Owners Jack Murrati and Sabir Asipi cut the ribbon on the restaurant they have owned for several months, while Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur, other city officials, and Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce board members and staff were on hand to note the occasion. The restaurant currently offers all-day breakfast and lunch menus. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent