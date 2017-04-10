topamax recall


Monday, Apr. 10, 2017

Two American Red Cross bloodmobiles have been scheduled in Van Wert County this month.

Redeemer Lutheran Church on Ohio. 49 near Convoy will host a bloodmobile between noon and 6 p.m. today.

American Red Cross logo 3-2016 copyVeterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, 111 N. Shannon St. in Van Wert, will host a bloodmobile from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, April 13.

Those who are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent, advanced forms are available at the Red Cross Office, 1220 E. Lincoln Highway), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and are in good general health may be eligible to donate blood.

Bring a positive form of identification (a donor card or a driver’s license, and call 800.733.2767 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.

