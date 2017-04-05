Print for later

Chad D. Adams, Amy Adams, and Amy K. Adams to Jacob D. Brinkman, inlots 182, 183, Middle Point.

Elias W. Hartman, Christine S. Hartman, and Christrine S. Hartman to Randall K. Thompson and Bonnie L. Bryan, portion of section 36, Pleasant Township (lot 2 Pleasant View addition).

Estate of Karen L. Mengerink to Kenneth E. Mengerink and Kenneth Mengerink, portion of inlots 916, 917, Van Wert.

Max L. Dull to Karen L. Schumm, portion of inlot 158, Willshire.

Cory A. Compton and Ashley M. Compton to Jordan A. D. Dettrow and Rachel L. Dettrow, inlots 3665, 3208, Van Wert.

Gerald D. Coil, Gerald Coil, and Barbara A. Coil to G & B Coil Farms LLC, portions of sections 5, 16, Jennings Township.

Lisa M. Mueller to Stephanie E. Hosking, inlot 261, Delphos, portion of lot 75, Delphos subdivision.

James L. Foster and Carla J. Foster to James L. Foster and Carla J. Foster, portion of section 1, Pleasant Township.

Arthur J. Bauer, Arthur Bauer, and D. Jennette Bauer to Arthur J. Bauer and D. Jeannette Bauer, inlot 4094, Van Wert.

Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2014-4 to Maria I. Madrigal, portion of inlots 10, 9, Convoy.

Dale Butler, Lisa Butler, Julie Gamble, and Robert D. Gamble to Virginia L. Bidlack, inlot 3677, Van Wert.

Elizabeth Joann Wolford and Duane E. Wolford to Lee D. Schimmoller and Audrey R. Schimmoller, portion of section 29, Ridge Township.