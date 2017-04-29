Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert at Bath

LIMA – Mother Nature put a stop to Friday’s Western Buckeye League baseball game between Bath and Van Wert.

Play was suspended in the fifth inning, with the Wildcats leading the Cougars 2-1.

Nick Gutierrez tripled in the third inning, then later scored on an RBI single by Nathan Temple.

Bath’s two runs were scored in the top of the fourth inning.

When the game was suspended, Van Wert’s Lawson Blackmore had given up two hits and three walks, while striking out five.

The game is expected to resume at a later date.

Wayne Trace at Crestview

CONVOY — Crestview and Wayne Trace made it to the top of the fourth inning, before play was suspended by lightning and heavy rain.

When the game was stopped, the Knights led the Raiders 4-1. Three of Crestview’s runs were scored in the bottom of the third inning. Zechariah Simerman and Spencer Rolsten both scored on a throwing error, and a second error allowed Dylan Hicks to score.

Wayne Trace led 1-0, when Blaine Jerome’s RBI single in the top of the first drove in Korbin Slade. Crestview evened the score in the bottom of the inning, when Caden Hurless tripled, and later crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

New Bremen at Lincolnview

Weather conditions stopped the baseball game in the top of the sixth inning, with the Cardinals leading the Lancers 6-0. The decision was then made to officially end the contest.

New Bremen led 3-0 after the first inning, then 5-0 after two. The Cardinals added one more run in the fifth inning.

The Lancers were held to three hits in the game. including two by Sam Myers. Gavin Carter had Lincolnview’s other hit.

Lincolnview dropped to 5-13.

New Bremen Track Invite

NEW BREMEN — The Cardinal Invitational was canceled Friday, and will not be rescheduled. Lincolnview and Crestview were among 16 teams scheduled to participate in the event.