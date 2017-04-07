VW independent/submitted information

Five area boys have been selected for the 2017 R.K. Thompson Self Reliance Award, according to Breanne Sudduth and Anthony Adams, co-chairs of the Van Wert Service Club’s Selection Committee. The awards banquet is to be held on Wednesday, April 19.

The program provides cash awards to Van Wert County high school seniors who best exhibit the trait of self-reliance. These awards are designed to seek out and honor students who do the best with what they have.

This year’s boy finalists include Brayden Farmer, son of Scott and Samantha Farmer; Marcus Tarlton, son of Erica Comment; Joel Germann, son of Doug and Marcia Germann; Jacob Durden; and Ethan Culp, son of Randy and Dawn Culp.

Farmer is a senior at Lincolnview High School, where he is involved in cross county, track and field, Spirit Squad, and is president of the Industrial Technology Club. After graduation, he will be attending the University of Akron to pursue a degree in civil engineering. Farmer has worked the past three summers at U.S. 30 Fireworks.

Tarlton is a senior at Vantage Career Center, where he excels in the welding fabrication program. In addition to attending high school, he has competed as an artist on the comic contest team. Following graduation, he plans on moving to Michigan to pursue employment as a welder. Tarlton has been employed by Woodland Cemetery, as well as performing various jobs for Robbie and Juanita Gay.

Germann is a senior at Crestview High School, where he is president of the FFA, captain of the Scholastic Bowl team, and dance captain of Knight Vision, in addition to his involvement with National Honor Society and Buckeye Boys’ State.

After graduation, Germann plans on pursuing degrees in microbiology and molecular genetics, with a minor in animal husbandry. He is currently employed in the farming industry.

Durden is a senior at Van Wert High School, where he volunteers with The Salvation Army and Master Gardeners of Van Wert County.

After graduation, he plans to enlist in the United States Army airborne infantry, with the goal of achieving the designation of ranger. He is currently employed with Student Painters, while also working as a janitor for Quality Services.

Culp is a senior at Lincolnview High School, where he is a member of National Honor Society and the Industrial Technology Club. He is also involved in 4-H, raising both rabbits and chickens.

After graduation, Culp plans to attend Wright State University and pursue a degree in finance, with the goal of earning an MBA.