Students in Project Lead the Way Pre-Engineering classes took part in a national engineering competition on March 16th at Ohio Northern University. The contest is called TEAM+S (Tests of Engineering Aptitude, Mathematics, & Science) and is conducted by the Technology Student Association. The theme of this year’s contest was “Engineering the Environment.”

Students worked together as a group on three parts of the competition. First, the students researched and submitted an essay prior to the competition day on renewable energy sources that could be viable in the state of Ohio. Second, the group had 90 minutes to work through 80 multiple choice problem solving questions, 10 each

from 8 “scenarios” that were theme related. The third part of the contest required the group to design and build a device that “moved” a standing water bottle from a predetermined collection of supplies. Scoring for the design was based on time required to complete the task and upon the economical use of the supplies.

The students competing included: (Jr/Sr. team) Taylor Braun, Jayden Dickson, Hunter Adams, Keegan Cowan, Wayne Fawbush, Chayten Overholt; (Frsh/Soph team) Jacob Keysor, Kaleb Allenbaugh, Freddie Pfau, Joe Sadowski, and Colton Trenkamp.

The Junior/Senior Team won third in State – Essay and seventh in State – Overall. The Freshman/Sophomore Team won third in State – Overall and 20th in Nation – Overall.