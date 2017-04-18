Opal Naomi Fry, 88, of Delphos, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

She was born February 9, 1929, in Paulding County, daughter of Henry J. and Maud E. (Ashenfelter) Stahl, who both preceded her in death. On September 24, 1946, she married Nelson Fry, who survives in Delphos.

Other survivors include two daughters, Bonnie (Don) Brandyberry of Newport News, Virginia, and Cathy Kelly Sybert of Delphos; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Four brothers, Isaac, Woodrow, Henry, and George Stahl; five sisters, Ida Moore, Alice Straley, Wilma Porter, Helen Stahl, and Maxine Stahl; and a son-in-law, Larry Sybert, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Grover Hill.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, and an hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Mt. Zion United Methodist Church’s World Vision Program, or Christian Union Church.

