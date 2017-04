Submitted information

Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.31 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average that has increased 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.40 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices yesterday were 22.3 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 10.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 11.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 29.2 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on April 17 in Ohio have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.09 per gallon in 2016, $2.44 per gallon in 2015, $3.61 per gallon in 2014, $3.45 per gallon in 2013, and $3.77 per gallon in 2012.

“The national average gasoline price climbed to its highest level since September 5, 2015, on the $6 per barrel rise in oil prices over the last few weeks, supported by last week’s decline in oil inventories and pressure from geopolitical tensions,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com.

“While some states in the Great Lakes saw average gasoline prices ease after leading the nation by rising double digits each of the last two weeks, most the country saw a continued rise.

“However, the national average may reach its peak for the year in the next few weeks, barring major escalation in Syria, as refiners have generally concluded seasonal maintenance work and summer gasoline’s May 1 deadline for refiners is just around the corner,” DeHaan added. “While average prices are far below their five-year average, they remain notably higher than last year.

“Today shows just 405 gas stations in the U.S. selling gasoline at $2 per gallon or less, a far cry from a year ago when over 80,000 stations were at the level,” DeHaan said.