Submitted information

Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 7.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.37 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average that has increased 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.39 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 34.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 21.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 9.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 34.6 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on April 10 in Ohio have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.03 per gallon in 2016, $2.38 per gallon in 2015, $3.73 per gallon in 2014, $3.47 per gallon in 2013, and $3.75 per gallon in 2012.

“With all but two states seeing average gasoline prices rise over the last week, the jump at the pump has continued,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. “Over half of the nation’s 50 states saw prices rise by more than a nickel in the last week, while five saw a jump of double digits.”

“While the continued increases are completely seasonal in nature, it’s not any easier for motorists to digest. Oil now stands $5 per barrel higher than just a few weeks ago and are the main culprit for rising gasoline prices,” DeHaan added. “Many areas are also nearing completion of the transition to summer gasoline, and with it comes a complex list of various summer blends of gasoline that cause us to pay more each and every spring.

“In addition, with the situation in Syria, there is a rising risk of more heat between some of the world’s largest oil producers, causing concern in oil markets which could be a slight contribution to higher prices,” DeHaan said.