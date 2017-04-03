Submitted information

Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 19.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.31 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average that has increased 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.32 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 31.3 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased eight-tenths of a cent per gallon during the last month and stands 26.5 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on April 3 in Ohio have ranged widely over the last five years: $1.99 per gallon in 2016, $2.29 per gallon in 2015, $3.58 per gallon in 2014, $3.63 per gallon in 2013, and $3.81 per gallon in 2012.

“We long anticipated seeing gasoline prices beginning to rise en masse in the spring, but uncharacteristically, it took until nearly April Fool’s Day for it to begin,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. “There’s no fooling this time — the rally in prices does seem to be more credible as oil and gasoline markets rebound.

“Last Wednesday’s weekly report from the Energy Information Administration provided some energy for the storms to develop at gas pumps, based on a weak showing in crude oil inventories — barely increasing as supply and demand finally sees more balance, pushing oil prices higher,” DeHaan added. “Motorists should expect to see a more sustained upward trend at the pump through Memorial