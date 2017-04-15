Submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will sell at public auction a building and two parcels located in Paulding and Van Wert counties.

Two separate auctions will be held Friday, May 12 at the following locations:

15023 U.S. 127, Cecil (currently an ODOT outpost).

The building at this location and 10 acres, and a 2.114-acre parcel located at the northwest corner of U.S. 24 and Paulding County Road 123 will be auctioned at this time and location. Doors will open that day at 9 a.m. The auction will occur at 10 a.m.

An open house for the outpost building will be held Tuesday, April 18, from 3-6 p.m.

10238 Van Wert-Decatur Road (ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage), Van Wert. The auction will begin at 1:30 p.m.

The property to be auctioned at this time is a 7.3-acre parcel located within the city of Van Wert, north of Upp Road, east of county Road 77 and south of U.S. 224.

A complete description of each property is available at the following link:

http://www.dot.state.oh.us/districts/D01/RealEstate/Pages/default.aspx.

“These are properties which were acquired for anticipated future projects or operational need and are no longer needed by the department,” said Kirk Slusher, Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 deputy director.

The properties will be sold in as-is condition. No offers will be conditioned upon financing and no inspection contingencies will be offered. All offers are subject to approval by ODOT.

For further information, contact Shell Miller, real estate administrator, ODOT District 1, 419.999.6876, shell.miller@dot.ohio.gov; or Scott Recker, realty specialist, ODOT District 1, 419.999.6877, scott.recker@dot.ohio.gov.