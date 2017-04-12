Submitted information

The Middle Point Lions Club is sponsoring a barbecue chicken dinner on Sunday, May 7, at Lincolnview Local Schools.

Dinners will be available from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and are carryout only. Donation is $8 per dinner, which includes a barbecued chicken half, potato salad, green beans, applesauce, a dinner roll, and a cookie. Meals can be picked up at the Lincolnview Elementary entrance.

Proceeds benefit the Middle Point Lions Scholarship Fund, providing scholarships for Lincolnview seniors. While some tickets will be available May 7, area residents are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance from any Middle Point Lions Club member, or call Lion Bob Miller at 419.605.6814.