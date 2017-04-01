Mother Nature strikes local sports again
Van Wert independent sports
For the second consecutive day, inclement weather forced the postponement of local high school athletic events. Among the cancellations: Crestview at Shawnee baseball, Crestview at Fairview softball, and Crestview’s track and field quad with Continental, Cory-Rawson and Fort Recovery.
Wet conditions also forced athletic officials to cancel some of today’s games, including Van Wert’s softball game at Bryan, and Crestview’s baseball doubleheader at Fort Recovery.
