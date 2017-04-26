By Rex Dolby

In their book, Photography The Amateur’s Guide to Better Pictures, A Golden Handbook, written by H.S. Zim and R.W. Burnett and published in 1956 by Simon & Schuster, the authors tell us that scenes and vistas should create a mood. They say that the mood itself is the heart of your subject, whatever the view. Ask yourself what it is that makes you want this picture, then analyze your feelings and work to get the picture that catches that mood.

They tell us to study the scene, then move around until you get the best angle, the best placement of the subject, and the most effective pattern of light and shadow. Include foreground details that will give your picture depth.

For mood or dramatic effect, try taking pictures in fog, rain, sleet, hail, snow, or wind. Well, at least consider it.

The Van Wert Area Photography Club’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. at 114 S. Race St.