Merlin Victor Geib, 62, of Columbus Grove, passed away at 7:35 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born January 18, 1955, in St. Marys, the son of Paul C. Geib and Gertrude W. “Gertie” (Jung) Geib Miller, who both preceded him in death, along with his stepfather, Ralph L. Miller. On June 21, 1986, he married the former Cathy L. Feeney, who survives in Putnam County.

Other survivors include three brothers, Michael R. (Patricia) Geib of New Knoxville, Mark (Sherri) Geib of Waldron, Michigan, and Maurice G. (Doreen) Miller of Columbus Grove; and several nieces and nephews.

Merlin was a 1973 graduate of Columbus Grove High School who attended ITT Tech for service and repair of refrigeration units. He worked for Tracy’s Appliances in Lima for 38 years.

Merlin was a life member of the National Rifle Association, he enjoyed farming, raising livestock, hunting, helping with 4-H, and camping. Merlin was very attached to his Jack Russell, Zoey.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, April 24, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home in Columbus Grove, with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in German Protestant Cemetery in New Bremen.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. Rita’s Inpatient Hospice or Putnam County 4-H.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.