Ladies and gentlemen, last week I presented the facts about how the city’s budget has been affected by our state government withdrawing funds that have been forthcoming for years and incorporated into the city budget.

Consequently, since the erosion of these funds, there has been a need to utilize a portion of the Police and Fire Capital Fund, aka the 0.22 tax, to balance the budget. This action was approved by you, the voter, several years ago when financial times were very bad.

The administration at that time took action by reducing headcount and reorganizing work assignments in order to reduce costs while maintaining the services the community had come to expect. Every effort was made to responsibly manage the cost of running the city.

Parties that are opposed to this minor tax increase would have you believe there has been gross mismanagement of the city’s coffers or we are overspending when compared to other cities of similar size. It is next to impossible to compare one city to another as funds may be derived from the sale of electricity or cable TV, taxable income variations and such, all play into this equation.

There is very small group of the misinformed that support drastic reductions in services. They would like to see the sub-contracting of our EMS, go with a volunteer fire department reduce the safety and security of our police officers by purchasing substandard vehicles and so on. All these things would not be suggested nor invoked by the undersigned.

This group objects to a dog park that is being placed on city property claiming the city is wasting money. The fact is the dog park is being funded with private funds.

Now that I have all of that off my chest I will no longer attempt to convince the naysayers of the need for a tax increase. I will not entertain a line item discussion related to the city’s budget. The results of such discussions may, in some instances, produce minuscule savings but not get us to where we need to be.

Folks, we are down $500,000. We must take action now that will aid in stemming the tide until such time as we begin to see the results of our newly formed Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation.

In order to make up for the state withheld funds we would need two companies similar in size to two Federal Moguls. While this sounds impossible, let me assure it is not. This objective may be far reaching but it is not impossible. We are poised for good things to happen, however, this will take time. Therefore, we must continue improving the face and amenities of our city in order to attract new businesses and jobs to Van Wert.

We absolutely need your “yes” vote for the 0.28 tax increase. Think about it this way: on a $50,000 a year salary your added tax would amount to $2.69 dollars per week or less than a half pack of smokes. This, I feel, is not too much to pay for a brighter future for you and your family.

I am attaching a letter sent to me the other day, I think it says a lot about where we are and may hopefully aid in stimulating your interest in our destiny.

Thank you, Mayor Mazur, be assured that it was my pleasure to attend the meeting last evening, as I have not kept informed about the city’s financial situation for several years. I can well understand now the need for alerting the public of the urgency in the passing of the tax increase on the May ballot. Pardon me, but it is shameful that so few citizens attend these meetings which you and the council members are offering and are willing to explain the need for the increase. Let’s hope most of our citizens recognize the current need of this issue and will vote for its passage. Best wishes in the May election.

With regard to town hall meetings, the Mi Ranchito meeting scheduled for April 12 has been canceled. We will be at Liberty Baptist Church April 26 at 7 p.m. for our last official town hall meeting and we look forward to meeting you there.

If you would like to invite a smaller group of your friends to your house for a 0.28 tax increase discussion with myself and a councilperson or two, please call me at 419.238.0308. We would be more than pleased to schedule one with you. We are here to serve you.

Thank you, regards, and please vote “yes”.