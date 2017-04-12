Submitted information

Mayor Jerry Mazur has officially proclaimed April 9-15 as “National Telecommunicators Week”. This week is set aside nationally to honor telecommunication professionals everywhere.

The mayor noted that the Van Wert Police Department and the City of Van Wert continue to be served by the fine staff of competent and dedicated professional dispatchers.

Over the past year, the communication center has undergone staffing changes with our new hires. Everyone has worked together during the training and transition process while still providing outstanding service to the department and citizens of Van Wert.

Their dedication and commitment is continually demonstrated with the professionalism shown even in changing times.

“Please take a moment during this week to thank each of them for their service during the past year,” Mayor Mazur said. “I would like to extend my thanks and congratulations to Rick, Shelly, Kyle, Jolene, Lindsey, and Rachel for their exceptional service.”