Mary R. Compton, 93, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:45 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2017, surrounded by her family at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Prior to that, Mary was a resident of Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

Mary was born July 22, 1923, in Convoy, the daughter of Joseph and Carrie (Pyle) Horine, who both preceded her in death. On November 24, 1942, she married Wayne Compton, her beloved husband of 73 years, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include Mary and Wayne’s three children, Tom (Cheryl) Compton of Cincinnati, and Kay (Roger) Okuley and Ned (Cindy) Compton, both of Van Wert. They had nine grandchildren, Trent (Shannon) Compton and Kelly (Chris) Beatty both of Cincinnati, Claire (John) Miller of Louisville, Kentucky, Carrie (Jim) Geers of Lebanon, Laine (Adrian) Gutierrez of Gastonia, North Carolina, Neil (Abby) Okuley of Chicago, Illinois, Luke (Debby) Compton and Cory Compton, both of Van Wert, and Jane (Ben) Greve of Kettlersville; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Three sisters, Ruth Horine, Edna Phillips, and Martha Burnett; a brother, David Horine; and a great-grandson, Will Compton, also preceded Mary in death.

Mary was a member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. She was a volunteer during the formative years of the Thomas Edison Center, and then worked in the Adult Habilitation Program for 21 years.

To Mary, her most treasured role in life was being a supportive and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Family and friends all appreciated her kindness, sense of humor, and spunk.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, at First United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Gus Christo-Baker officiating.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Monday, April 24, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: First United Methodist Church.

