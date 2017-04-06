Van Wert independent news

A Celina man who admitted violating his probation was given prison time during a hearing held Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Aaron Livingston, 21, was sentenced to a total of 36 months in prison — nine months each on four separate charges, to be served consecutively — and also ordered to pay restitution to two victims.

Also Wednesday, Aron Lange, 25, of Celina, changed his plea to guilty to receiving stolen property, a felony of the fifth degree. One count of forgery, also a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.

Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 10. Lange was released on a personal surety bond until sentencing.

Robert Ericson, 55, of Van Wert, also signed a time waiver of his constitutional right to a speedy trial in open court to allow more time to prepare his case.