“Magic Gives Back” is coming to Lincolnview Local Schools on May 7, at 3 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. Magic Give Back is a Las Vegas-style magic show combining visual effects, illusions, comedy and mind-blowing magic. This show features world-renowned magician Rick Smith Jr. and his team of dancers, jugglers, strongmen and more. Also appearing in this amazing show are strongman JD Anderson and juggler Billy Matsumoto and many surprise acts.

Tickets will go fast for this show. It has been featured on America’s Got Talent, The Tonight Show, Ellen Degeneres Show, Shark Tank and many other television shows, so go as quick as you can to www.magicgivesback.com/purchase-tickets to order your tickets. Scroll down until you see Lincolnview High School gymnasium. If you have a child, grandchild, niece, nephew, etc. that attends Lincolnview Local Schools, place their name in the “Student Name” box at checkout and you will help them earn prizes. If there are questions, contact a Student Council member or Deb Stetler, dstetler@lincolnview.k12.oh.us.