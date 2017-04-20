SCOTT TRUXELL/independent correspondent

The architectural firm of Garmann-Miller and Associates has been hired by the Lincolnview Local Board of Education, as a planned 33,000 square-foot multipurpose community center moves closer to the construction phase.

Board members approved an agreement with the Minster-based firm, during Wednesday night’s monthly meeting.

“Things are going to go very fast after tonight,” Lincolnview Superintendent Jeffrey Snyder explained. “We’ve already completed soil borings and a site survey.”

“The next stage … after tonight … would be finalizing the entire floor plan, looking at some HVAC decisions on how we’re going to heat the facility, and we’ll probably be discussing flooring, and what kind of flooring we’re actually going to put in the facility, and equipment decisions,” Snyder told the board.

Snyder also said if the construction project stays on schedule, the facility will be in use at this time next year.

“With any building project, there could be some hiccups, but hopefully there won’t be,” Snyder added.

The Lincolnview Board of Education listened to a request by the Ridge Township Board of Trustees, to extend an existing Tax Increment Financing (TIF) agreement with the schools.

An existing hog farm on Gamble Road is planning to expand, which will lead to heavier truck traffic and more wear and tear on an access road. The trustees said an extension of the agreement, and new valuation from the operation, would help the township cover road maintenance costs. No action was taken on the request.

In his monthly report, treasurer Troy Bowersock said a new five-year financial forecast will be presented to the board in May, and it will include the cost of the community center construction project.

“We’ll be moving money out of the general fund, and into a construction fund,” Bowersock said.

Bowersock also noted March was a heavy month, in terms of expenditures.

“It was a three-payroll month for the month of March, and that happens twice a year,” the treasurer said.

Lincolnview Elementary School principal Nita McKinney explained to board members that more than 50 children took part in this month’s kindergarten screening, and she noted the recent PTC festival was a success.

In other business, the school board approved a list of 54 seniors for graduation, along with several more from the Marsh Foundation. Graduation will be held May 21, at 2 p.m.

Lincolnview’s prom will be held May 6, and the board approved after-prom activities at Olympic Lanes in Van Wert.

The board also approved a high school marching band camp at Bluffton University from July 20-24, and legislative liaison Eric Germann told fellow board members he’s waiting to learn more about potential federal and state cuts to education funding.

The school board accepted, with thanks, a $1,000 donation for scholarships from the Van Wert County Foundation on behalf of Amvets Post 698 in Middle Point.

The Lincolnview Local Board of Education’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be Tuesday, May 23, at 6 p.m. in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall at Lincolnview.