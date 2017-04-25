Lorraine V. Eyink, 71, of Van Wert, passed at 12:35 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017, surrounded by her family in the intensive care unit of Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

She was born March 14, 1946, in Cincinnati, the daughter of Alfred L. and Aldona V. (Brown) Wallace, who both preceded her in death. She married the love of her life, John J. Eyink Sr. in 1974, and he died December 14, 1993.

Surviving are her children, John J. Eyink Jr. and Marcy L. (James N.) Collins, both of Van Wert; and granddaughters Sydney R. Collins and McKenzie D. Collins, both of Van Wert.

Lorraine was a 1964 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School. She continued her education at Ohio State Beauty Academy in Lima. For several years, she worked as a stylist, owning her own beauty shop in Celina. After her children were born, she was a stay-at-home mom for several years. During this time, she developed an interest in gardening, growing fruits and vegetables. Eventually she turned this into a business selling strawberries and vegetables. She also developed an interest in antiques attending local auctions with her husband and friends. Antiques became a passion, buying and collecting and later selling. For over 36 years she operated a lucrative antique business, dealing in antique malls throughout the Midwest and owning her own shop in Van Wert for a time.

Lorraine was a loving mother and cherished her time spent with family as well.

A private memorial service will be conducted at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert to celebrate her life with just immediate family present.

Preferred memorials: The American Cancer Society.

Arrangements were handled by Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert.

