Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County calls all individuals to join it in taking a Stand Against Racism between today and Sunday, April 30.

Stand Against Racism will unite the community in a bold demonstration that delivers a clear message: we are on a mission to eliminate racism.

From Thursday through Sunday, an anticipated 750 events will take place across the country, including public policy advocacy, community education, and public proclamations.

Here in Van Wert County, the YWCA will:

Collaborate with local businesses, agencies, and individuals to post on social media how they plan to take their own stand against racism:

Collaborate with local businesses, agencies, and individuals to post on social media how they plan to take their own stand against racism: Collaborate with local school systems to educate and encourage faculty members and students to take a stand against racism.

Encourage all community members to spend 5 minutes locking arms to stand against racism on Friday, April 28, between 2-2:30 p.m.

Encourage community members to post to their personal Facebook page, the YWCA of Van Wert County Facebook Page, and tag the YWCA of Van Wert County on Twitter and Instagram pictures of themselves and/or co-workers taking a stand against racism.

Participants in YWCA’s Stand Against Racism range from school children to elected officials, from executives of large corporations to church leaders, and many others. For local information, contact Jody Wannemacher, YWCA outreach coordinator, at 419.238.6639, extension 109.

The YWCA is a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation funded agency.