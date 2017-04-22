Submitted information

As a part of Van Wert County for 68 years, the Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District wants to remind area residents that everyone has a connection to natural resources. The National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) is celebrating the 62nd year of Stewardship Week April 30-May 7.

The 2017 Stewardship Week is themed “Healthy Soils Are Full of Life!” Soil is the starting foundation of all of the food we eat.

Darryl Ricketts, acts as the chairman for the Van Wert SWCD. The district was formed to assist people in Van Wert County to protect and conserve natural resources for all residents by providing technical, educational, and financial assistance.

During Stewardship Week, Van Wert SWCD will provide each fourth-grade student with a pin oak seedling and a presentation will be given on the importance of trees in their classrooms. Soil & Water Stewardship placemats will be in local restaurants.

“Making the connection back to the soil, where our food gets its start is so important,” says Gene Schmidt. “The next time you sit down to a meal, take a minute to think about where your food came from, and the farmers who helped produce it,”

As they work to produce food for the growing population, today’s farmers are dedicated to using responsible land-management practices to ensure a sustainable food supply and healthy land and soil for future generations.

The Van Wert SWCD is a member of the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) which oversees the Stewardship Week program. Stewardship Week is one of the largest national annual programs to promote conservation. NACD represents the nation’s 3,000 conservation districts, which were established to encourage resource conservation across the country.