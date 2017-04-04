VW independent/submitted information

With the recent news surrounding Sears Holdings Corporation, the owners of the Sears Hometown Store in Van Wert want to assure local residents they are going strong and will continue providing the community access to the brands they love and need.

Sears Hometown locations operate under Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc., which separated from Sears Holdings Corporation in October 2012 and is a completely separate, publicly-traded company. Concerns about Sears Holdings Corporation and its performance or store closings are in no way a reflection of the health of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores or the Van Wert Sears Hometown Store.

Plus, unlike most retail concepts, Sears Hometown Stores combine the value, selection, and services associated with larger retail stores, but are owned and operated by a member of the local community.

“We want to make sure our customers know that we are here to stay and will continue to provide the wonderful Van Wert community with the same top-notch products, pristine customer service, and incomparable store experience they have come to expect from us,” said Kirk Berryman, owner of the Sears Hometown Store in Van Wert.

The local retailer, which provides customers with access to a full suite of merchandise and services, is the only place in town where customers can find an incredible selection of top appliance brands, such as Kenmore®, Maytag®, KitchenAid®, Whirlpool®, Bosch®, Frigidaire®, and GE®, plus a large assortment of lawn and garden equipment, Craftsman® tools, fitness equipment, mattresses, and more.

“Our store is thriving, and looking forward to being a valued community partner in Van Wert for many years to come,” Berryman added.

The Van Wert Sears Hometown team provides customers with professional advice, exceptional service and real time price checks to make sure customers get the guaranteed lowest prices around. The Van Wert store also offers Sears Nationwide Service, Parts and Installation.

The Sears Hometown Store in Van Wert is located at 745 Fox Road. Visit http://www.searshometownstores.com or call 419.232.4900 for more information.

About Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. is a national retailer primarily focused on selling home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools and hardware. As of October 29, 2016, Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. and its dealers and franchisees operated 1,115 stores across all 50 states as well as in Puerto Rico and Bermuda.

In addition to merchandise, Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. provide consumers with access to a full suite of services, including home delivery, installation and extended service contracts.

Operating through two segments — the Sears Hometown and Hardware segment and the Sears Outlet segment — Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. and its subsidiaries offer franchise and dealership opportunities focused on selling, as applicable, top brand home appliances, hardware, tools, lawn and garden equipment, and outlet merchandise. For more information about Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores Inc., visit www.shos.com.