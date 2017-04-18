Submitted information

Alex Baughman, a fourth grader at Van Wert Elementary School, has had his historical family story selected for publication in Grannie Annie, Vol. 12, to be released in May by The Grannie Annie Family Story Celebration.

Volume 12 will be published as a paperback book, an eBook, and a PDF book. In addition, the stories in Volume 12 will be posted on The Grannie Annie’s website and shared in social media throughout the year.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in St. Louis, The Grannie Annie invites students in U.S. grades 4-8, and homeschooled and international students of comparable ages, to write about something interesting they discover from their family’s history, based on interviews with older relatives.

Alex’s story, “The Black Lincoln,” tells how his great-grandmother reacted in 1970, when during her son’s service in the Vietnam War, a black Lincoln pulled into her driveway.

The 38 stories in Grannie Annie, Vol. 12, represent the 522 submissions received this year from young authors in nine states. The published stories, which took place in 12 countries on five continents over a span of 136 years, include personal accounts of historic events, as well as fond recollections of everyday activities.

“The Grannie Annie connects people in powerful ways,” said Connie McIntyre, executive director of The Grannie Annie, “first by strengthening bonds between young authors and their family members, and then by leading readers of the stories to find they have something in common with people they may have dismissed as ‘different’.”

All students who submitted stories or illustrations for Grannie Annie, Vol. 12, will be honored at The Grannie Annie’s Family Stories Festival at the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis on June 4. The public is cordially invited to attend.

Complete details about The Grannie Annie, and all of the stories published throughout the years, can be found at www.TheGrannieAnnie.org. Stories to be considered for publication in Grannie Annie, Vol. 13, must be submitted by February 1, 2018.