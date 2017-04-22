SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It could be considered a signature win for the Lincolnview Lancers baseball program.

The Lancers trailed by five runs early in the contest, rallied to tie the game, grabbed the lead in the sixth inning, then held off state-ranked Delphos St. John’s in the seventh for an 8-7 victory.

Friday’s game was a late addition to the schedule. Lincolnview was supposed to play Hicksville, but the Aces were forced to pull out for a makeup game against Green Meadows Conference opponent Edgerton.

The Blue Jays (9-5) opened the scoring in the first, when Eric Vogt’s single to left field scored Troy Elwer and Troy Schwinnen. St. John’s tacked on three more runs for a 5-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Elwer’s sacrifice fly scored Josh Warnecke, then Schwinnen doubled to left to score Aaron Reindel. A batter later, Schwinnen scored on a double by Seth Linder.

From there, the Lancers (4-8) went to work. Sam Myers scored on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the second, then Brayden Evans trimmed the deficit to 5-3 with a triple to right field that scored Chayten Overholt and Dylan Lee.

The Lancers scored again in the third, when Reece Farmer crossed home plate on a sacrifice by Braxton Fox, then Lincolnview tied the game at five in the fourth, when Evans scored on a passed ball.

After a scoreless fifth inning, the Lancers plated three runs in the sixth. Bunts by Gavin Carter and Ethan Kemler scored Overholt and Evans, then Carter scored on a sacrifice by Jaden Youtsey.

Overholt, Evans and Carter each finished the game with a pair of hits. Evans had two RBI and scored two runs.

A seventh inning rally by the Blue Jays fell short. A double to center field by Colin Will scored Vogt and Buddy Jackson, but the game ended a batter later, when Warnecke was called out on strikes.

Despite a rocky start, Ethan Parsons earned the win on the mound. He allowed five runs on seven hits, struck out three and walked three.

Overholt relieved him in the seventh inning and picked up the save. He gave up two runs on one hit, struck out one and walked two.

Box score:

Delphos St. John’s 230 000 2–-7

Lincolnview 031 103 1–-8