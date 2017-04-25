SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It was an old fashioned pitchers duel.

Lincolnview freshman Gavin Carter allowed one run on five hits, while fanning 10 and walking just two. Paulding’s Westen Philpot also gave up five hits, struck out seven and walked two.

But two of Lincolnview’s hits came in the sixth inning, during Monday’s 2-1 Northwest Conference victory over the Panthers.

Trailing 1-0, sophomore Ethan Kemler blasted a triple to center field, scoring Carter. Another sophomore, Braxton Fox then singled, scoring Kemler.

“He (Kemler) was in a tough spot,” Lincolnview head coach Eric Fishpaw explained. “He had two strikes on him in the count and also two outs, but put a good bat on one and sent it to the right center field gap.”

Carter was able to pitch a 1-2-3 seventh inning, including two strikeouts, to secure the win.

“He’s a very confident pitcher,” Fishpaw said. “He had a lot of success in junior high, and we’re very confident running him out on the mound.”

“I thought he did a great job tonight. He had great command of his pitches, and did a great job leading us on the mound,” Fishpaw added.

Paulding’s lone run came in the third inning, when Cameron Doster tripled, and scored Jaret Miller.

Fishpaw noted that after several close losses this season, Monday’s victory felt good.

“It’s something great to put under our belts come tournament time, with the tournament draw happening on Sunday,” Fishpaw said. Having a close game, being on the winning side of one, and having that pressure and overcoming it is something that will be beneficial come tournament time.”

The win boosted Lincolnview’s record to 5-10 (2-2 NWC), while Paulding dropped to 6-7 (2-3 NWC).

Box score:

Paulding 001 000 0–-1

Lincolnview 000 002 0–-2