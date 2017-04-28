Van Wert independent sports

SPENCERVILLE – Lincolnview was held to five hits, in Thursday’s 6-2 Northwest Conference loss to the Bearcats.

The loss dropped the Lancers to 5-12 (2-4 NWC). Spencerville improved to 9-10 (3-2 NWC).

Both of Lincolnview’s runs came in the fourth inning. With two outs, Chayten Overholt scored on a passed ball, and Brayden Evans scored on single by Ethan Kemler.

Spencerville scored two runs in the first inning, one in the second and third innings and two in the sixth.

Jaden Youtsey took the loss for the Lancers. He pitched six innings, and allowed six runs on eight hits, while walking six and striking out four.