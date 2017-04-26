Submitted information

REYNOLDSBURG — Once again, the Lincolnview High School Concert Choir, under the direction of Stacie Korte, is headed to State.

The choir will compete at 10 a.m. this Saturday, April 29, at the Reynoldsburg High School Summit Campus. The Lincolnview group consists of 71 members from grades 9-12. This is the choir’s eighth year competing at the state level.

In preparation for this major event, guest clinician Janine Baughman of Otsego Local Schools came to Lincolnview and worked with the choir. The choir will perform “On My Way to Jordan”, “Cloths of Heaven”, and “Let the Earth Resound” as its selected state contest numbers.

Participation in the state competition was earned by receiving a superior rating at the District III OMEA Large Group Contest in Van Wert in March. The choir received straight Is at the qualifying event.

The Lincolnview choir also had a great fall season, with a performance at the Ohio High School Boards Association in Columbus.

The choir would like to encourage everyone to travel to Reynoldsburg to support the students. After this weekend’s performance, the choir will wrap up the season with its spring concert on May 9.