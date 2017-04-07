Lincolnview High School held its first annual Career Fair on Thursday (above). All Lincolnview juniors and seniors participated in the event, which included 34 area businesses. Students were able to talk to area employers about potential summer jobs, full-time positions, and future employment. Prior to the event, students worked on resume development and interview skills, and were also coached on how to approach potential employers and improve soft skills. Businesses interested in participating next year can contact Brenda Leeth or Brad Mendenhall at Lincolnview High School. Below, a student stops at the National Door & Trim booth. (Lincolnview photos)