SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

ST. HENRY – Freshman Gavin Carter pitched six strong innings, but the Lincolnview Lancers came up just short, during Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the St. Henry Redskins.

Carter gave up six hits, struck out three and walked one on just 77 pitches, while the St. Henry tandem of Tyler Schlarman and Curtis Uhlenhake combined to allow just five hits, while striking out eight and walking six.

The Lancers (2-5) broke a scoreless tie in the third, when Braxton Fox drew a two out bases loaded walk, scoring Chayten Overholt.

The Redskins came back with two runs in the fourth inning, and both came with two outs, one on a line drive single, the other on an error.

Both teams went down in order in the fifth inning, and the Lancers went 1-2-3 in the sixth. But the Redskins used a sacrifice fly to extend their lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the inning.

The Lancers were able to fight back in the seventh. With one out, Overholt singled, then advanced to second on an error. Brayden Evans singled, then Ethan Kemler hit a sacrifice fly that scored Overholt, and trimmed the deficit to 3-2. Evans advanced to second base on a passed ball, followed by a Jaden Youtsey walk. Evans stole third, but the game ended on a called strike three on Reece Farmer.

Overholt and Evans each finished with a pair of hits.

The Lancers will open the Northwest Conference portion of their schedule today, by hosting Delphos Jefferson.