SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Van Wert and Bath were able to beat the rain, and complete Friday’s Western Buckeye League softball game at Jubilee Park.

Unfortunately, the Lady Cougars were held to just three hits, and lost to the Wildkittens, 10-1.

The game was scoreless after two innings, but Bath scored single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings, then four in the sixth, and three more in the seventh inning.

Van Wert’s only run came in the seventh, when a sacrifice fly by Allison Kennedy scored Kateri Steinecker, who doubled to open the inning.

Olivia Profit also doubled for the Lady Cougars, and Laine Spoor had Van Wert’s other hit.

Steinecker pitched 5.2 innings, and gave up seven runs on 14 hits. She struck out two, and walked one. Katie Coplin pitched the remainder of the game, and gave up three runs on one hit, while walking two.

Bath improved to 10-9 (5-3 WBL), while Van Wert dropped to 7-9 (3-5 WBL).

Box score

Bath 001 114 3–10

Van Wert 000 000 1– 1