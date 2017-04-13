Submitted information

Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third St. in Van Wert, will have an Easter service on Sunday, April 16.

A free breakfast will be served in the church’s fellowship hall from 8:30-10:15 a.m., with a brief video of the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ shown in the auditorium following the breakfast.

At 10:45, a special Easter worship service will be held in the auditorium, which will include congregational singing, special music and a message by Pastor Jim C. Burns on the “Proof of the Resurrection of Jesus.” There will be no Sunday school, Sunday night church, or Awana in order to help people enjoy celebrating Easter with their family and friends.

For more information, see the church’s Facebook page or website at lbcvw.org.