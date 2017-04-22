To the Editor:

Dear VWCS staff, students, parents, and community,

The last couple of weeks have certainly been a whirlwind! What a big day in the life and times of Van Wert City Schools to have national leaders make their way to Van Wert County. Words cannot express the gratitude that I have for each and every person in our district.

Even though many of you went home and thought to yourself or said to your family it was just a normal school day, it was far from normal for anyone in our school district. There is so much that we can all take pride in when it comes to our school. So take a deep breath and have a strong sense of accomplishment.

VWCS would certainly not have educational leaders visit our school if it weren’t for each and every one of our teachers and paraprofessionals doing his or her best each day to meet the needs of all of our students. For our amazing students many of their days begin and end with a bus driver wishing them well and making sure they are safe. Our district buildings would not attract people to say “wow” if it weren’t for the TLC they get from our custodial staff. VWCS would not have the outstanding reputation that it does if we would not have the efficient and progressive administrative leadership placing teachers, paraprofessionals, and students in a position to be successful!

Of course, those students would not impress our visitors, if they weren’t loved and encouraged by their families and community who take such pride in their public school and generously support schools with their tax dollars and donation of time and monies.

Until now, I have stopped short of thanking anyone by name because successful public schools require that everyone take part and that all show their “Cougar Pride”. Even though this man of great humility may be a little upset with me, I must take a special moment to thank Superintendent Ken Amstutz. Ken has displayed an inspiring work ethic and has always been willing to sit, listen, and display care and concern for all. His commitment to innovation and collaboration in and out of the classroom has made VWCS an enjoyable and rewarding place to call home.

Jeff Hood

Van Wert Federation of Teachers president

via email

To the Editor:

Thank you to the Van Wert City Schools and American Federation of Teachers for hosting Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ recent visit to Van Wert. I was among a group of sign-carrying citizens from Van Wert, Hancock, Mercer, and Allen counties who gathered to send a message to Secretary DeVos.

Our message — We are proud of our public schools. The residents of Lincolnview Local, Crestview Local, Van Wert City, Parkway Local, Wayne Trace Local, and Delphos City Schools support their respective districts. We are proud to be home to Vantage Career Center.

As a city resident, I pay my school taxes knowing that VWCS are providing to our children a quality education. I want not one penny of that tax diverted neither to charter schools nor to other for-profit learning centers. I applaud parents who choose to send their children to private schools for religious or other reasons, but I do not want to pay for that choice.

I further believe that the vast majority of Van Wert County residents, who voted heavily for Donald Trump, do not agree with his Secretary of Education’s plan to divert their tax dollars to profit-driven charter schools. Charter schools have nothing to offer the young people in well-functioning public school systems like ours. That is the message our group of “protesters” hoped to communicate to Madame DeVos.

Ohio has been home to the charter school experiment for some time, and it has not yielded good results. Fraud and unaccountability have been the overriding outcome. VWCS alone in this county has had $311,000 deducted from its 2016-2017 state allocations and sent to charter schools. The graduation rate at ECOT (Ohio Connections Academy), one of those charters, is posted by the Ohio Department of Education at 39 percent, while VWCS has a graduation rate of 96 percent.

I suspect that a majority of Van Wert County taxpaying Republicans, Democrats, and Heartland Patriots do not see this as anything less than an intrusion upon their will by government. Betsy DeVos, please take that message back to Washington.

Al Arnold

Van Wert

via email