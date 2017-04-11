Bill and Lisa Lawson of Van Wert announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Megan, to Calvin Tims, son of Guido and Shelley Tims of Macy, Indiana.

The bride-elect is a 2011 graduate of Van Wert High School and a 2016 graduate of Indiana University-Purdue University at Fort Wayne (IPFW), with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. She is employed as a test engineer with Knight Mechanical Testing in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The prospective groom is a 2008 graduate of North Miami High School and a 2014 graduate of IPFW Fort Wayne with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering. He is employed as a civil engineer with Engineering Resources in Fort Wayne.

The couple is planning a May 13, 2017, wedding at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert.