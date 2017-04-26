Submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) attended an Opioid Listening Session led by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie this afternoon at the White House. Christie was recently named to lead the White House’s opioid addiction commission to address the crisis.

Last summer, Latta hosted a forum in Findlay on the opioid epidemic and continues to meet with medical personnel, law enforcement, and advocates throughout Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District on the best ways to address the issue.

Latta was part of a small gathering of Members of Congress that attended the event to share their concerns.

“We’ve seen the devastating effects that the opioid epidemic is inflicting on families in Ohio and around the country,” said Latta on Tuesday. “This needs to be a priority of the Administration, and I’m encouraged by the listening session today that President Trump and Governor Christie will be implementing policies to educate the public about the dangers of opioids, prevent addiction, and provide services for those already addicted to drugs.

“I’ll continue to share what I’m seeing and hearing in Ohio — including the dangerous rise of fentanyl use in our communities — with the White House,” he added. “To combat this crisis, we’re going to need all hands on deck, and I’m thankful that the White House is making this issue a priority.”

The discussion centered around efforts to address prevention, interdiction, and treatment including learning from what different states are doing to combat the epidemic. The conversation also covered how best to improve cooperation between states and the sharing of information across state lines.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, fentanyl-related deaths in Ohio soared to 1,155 in 2015. Up dramatically from 503 deaths in 2014 and 84 deaths in 2013. Overall, drug overdose deaths in Ohio rose from 2,531 in 2014 to 3,050 in 2015.

Last Congress, Latta helped pass the 21st Century Cures Act and the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act to combat the opioid crisis. The Department of Health and Human Services announced last week that more than $26 million will be provided to Ohio under 21st Century Cures to fund prevention, treatment, and recovery services in the state.