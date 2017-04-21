SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

ADA – Lincolnview scored early and often yesterday, and cruised to a run-shortened 22-1 Northwest Conference victory over Ada.

“It was nice to get the sticks going,” Lincolnview head coach Eric Fishpaw said.

The Lancers (3-8, 1-3 NWC) scored three of their runs in the first inning, four more in the second and third innings, five in the fourth inning and six in the fifth.

Two Bulldog errors in the opening inning allowed Chayten Overholt and Gavin Carter to score, then a bases loaded walk scored Reece Farmer.

A second inning single by Carter scored Overholt, then Carter scored on an error for a 5-0 lead. Ethan Kemler cracked a two-run home run over the right field fence to increase Lincolnview’s advantage to 7-0.

In the third, Carter’s single again scored Overholt, then Farmer doubled to right field to plate Brayden Evans and Carter, and increase the lead to 10-0. Farmer scored later in the inning to make it 11-0.

Overholt opened the scoring in the fourth inning with a triple to center field, scoring Braxton Fox and Nick Motycka. After that, Overholt scored on a wild pitch, and increased Lincolnview’s lead to 14-0. Another error by Ada allowed Evans to score, and Carter crossed home plate on a wild pitch to end the scoring for the inning.

All six of Lincolnview’s fifth inning runs came with two outs. Sam Myers scored on a single by Carter, Motycka scored again, then Carter scored on a base hit by Ethan Parsons to increase the lead to 19-0. Dylan Lee scored on a bases loaded walk, then Myers rounded out Lincolnview’s scoring with a single to center field that allowed Jaden Youtsey and Parsons to cross home plate.

Ada’s only run of the game came in the bottom of the fifth, on a passed ball.

Carter finished the game with three hits, three RBI and five runs scored. He also earned his third win of the season on the mound, by going four innings and allowing three hits, while striking out eight and walking just one.

Motycka pitched the final inning and struck out one.

Overholt scored four runs and finished with a pair of RBI, and as a team, the Lancers had 12 hits, and reached base 14 times via walks.

Box score:

Lincolnview 344 56x x–-22

Ada 000 01x x––-1