SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The Lincolnview Lady Lancers spotted a three-run lead to Paulding, then countered with six runs of their own in the third inning, and four more in the sixth, during Monday’s 10-3 Northwest Conference victory over the Lady Panthers.

Morgan Miller and Macala Ashbaugh each had three hits for Lincolnview, and each scored two runs. Carly Wendel, Alana Looser and Lakin Brant each finished with two hits and two runs scored. McKenzie Davis, Zoe Miller and Allison Berryman each tallied a hit for the Lady Lancers.

“I feel like our entire lineup hit in those two innings (third and sixth) and that’s what’s exciting, is when you can hit through the whole order,” Lincolnview head coach Kylie Owens said.

Owens also said she’s pleased with her team’s improved defensive play.

“We’ve made a few changes, and have been working on some new things in practice,” Owens explained “We need to play defense to keep up with their bats, and to keep the other team down.”

Ashbaugh earned the pitching win by allowing just three hits, while striking out three.

Lincolnview improved to 4-6 (2-3 NWC), while Paulding dropped to 4-8 (1-4 NWC).

The Lady Lancers will continue NWC play at Spencerville on Thursday.

Box score

Paulding 003 000 0–-3

Lincolnview 006 004 x–-10